Toxic EXCLUSIVE: Vishal Mishra wanted to capture Yash and Kiara Advani’s ‘raw energy of love’ in Tabaahi

Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups has managed to grab the audience’s attention even before its release. Now with the release of its first song, Tabaahi, Yash and Kiara Advani are aiming to hoodwink the viewers in their love story ahead of the film's March 19 release. Handling the music for the project is Vishal Mishra, who has managed to impress listeners with his contributions to hit projects.

Vishal Mishra spills on working with Yash and Kiara Advani for Tabaahi

Revealing exclusively to Pinkvilla about his decision to work on Tabaahi and what it wishes to portray, the singer-songwriter opened up, “For me, Tabaahi was always about capturing the raw, charged energy of love in its most honest form.”

Speaking about his vision for the project, Toxic, and its music, he added, “Toxic is a very unique film, and the music had to rise to that world. It had to feel big, yet immediate. Accessible, yet deeply real.”

The 34-year-old did not hold back on his praise for the actors in the movie, sharing, “Collaborating with Yash bhai has been one of the most incredible experiences for me. The conviction he carries on screen elevates everything around him. And paired with Kiara Advani, their chemistry brought the song to life in a way that truly inspired me while creating it.” The song speaks of an all-encompassing love that destroys the rest with its presence. Vishal Mishra provides his vocals and music to the track.

Check out the full song below.

Meanwhile, Toxic stars Yash in the lead role alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Akshay Oberoi. The Geethu Mohandas directorial is set in the early 1940s and the 1970s, in a crime-dripping Goa. The film has set eyes on a March 19, 2026, theatrical release, clashing at the box office with Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge (or Dhurandhar 2).

