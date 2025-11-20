EXCLUSIVE: Vivek Oberoi raised Rs 12,00,00,000 for business at the age of 19, reveals story behind it

Vivek Oberoi is not only a talented actor but also a successful business tycoon. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Mastii 4 actor shared insights on how he entered the corporate world and raised a whopping Rs. 12 crore when he was just 19.

The actor revealed that he never hesitated from learning new things. “Mehnat karne se kabhi darr nahi lagta tha aur seekhne ka bahut shauk tha toh neeche zameen mein baith ke logon ko guru bana lete the aur bolte the sikhaao, sab sikhaao. Toh seekhte seekhte ek point aaya, where I wanted to create a company. Toh hamne ek supercritical fluid extraction ka plant set up kiya. Wo kaafi success hua. Usko phir humne achhe price pe exit liya,” Vivek said.

(I was never afraid of hard work and had a great passion for learning. So, I would sit on the ground and make people my gurus and say, "Teach me, teach me everything." So, as I learned, I reached a point where I wanted to create a company. So, I set up a supercritical fluid extraction plant. It was a great success. We then exited it at a good price.)

He went on to add, “And waha se journey shuru hui into investing and building further companies. Toh 19 ki umar me 12 crore rupaye raise kiye, jab I think khud ka contribution 20-25 lakh rupaye hoga. Acha raha, sabne paisa kamaya, always thought of investors first.”

(And from there began my journey into investing and building further companies. So, at the age of 19, I raised Rs. 12 crore, when I thought my own contribution would be Rs. 20-25 lakh. It was good, everyone earned money, and always thought of investors first.)

Vivek stated that he started as a co-founder, later turned advisor and investor in multiple companies. “Shuruaat ki maine as a co-founder, phir dheere dheere jaise jaise time kam padta gaya, I became less of a co-founder and more of an advisor and investor. Now I think advisory ka bhi samay nahi mil raha hai, so now I only focus on running my family office out of the UAE and Mauritius. I manage both of them,” added Oberoi.

(I started as a co-founder, then gradually, as time passed, I became less of a co-founder and more of an advisor and investor. Now I feel I don't even have time for advisory work, so now I only focus on running my family office out of the UAE and Mauritius. I manage both of them.)

Talking about his upcoming slate of movies, the actor is currently on a promotional tour for an adult comedy, Mastii 4. He has a couple of exciting releases ahead, which include Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit with Prabhas and Namit Malhotra's Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. Moreover, there are speculations that the actor has signed on to play the antagonist in Rishab Shetty's period drama, The Pride of Bharat- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

