EXCLUSIVE: Vivek Oberoi recalls his moment of realising he became a star: ‘Sab chillane lage Chandu bhai…’

Vivek Oberoi exclusively sat with Pinkvilla and shared insights on his life's ups and downs. Soon to be seen in Mastii 4, the actor recalled the moment when he first realised that he had arrived and became a star.

The actor stated that he was shooting Saathiya with his co-star Rani Mukerji and director Shaad Ali, at that moment. He said, “Saathiya ki shooting kar raha tha. Main, Shaad, and Rani Mukerji. Rani ne usse pahle ek lamba break liya hua tha. She came back after a long time, uske phle she did a lot of movies with Chi Chi Bhaiya (Govinda). But she was Rani Mukerji, she was still a star. I was a newcomer. Toh hum log shoot kar rahe the, Gaiety Galaxy ke aage ek railway crossing hai, road hai. Wo crossing pe main chase kar raha hu Suhani (Rani Mukerji's character) ko.”

(I was shooting for Saathiya. Me, Shaad, and Rani Mukerji. Rani had taken a long break before that. She came back after a long time, before that she did a lot of movies with Chi Chi Bhaiya (Govinda). But she was Rani Mukerji, she was still a star. I was a newcomer. So we were shooting, there is a railway crossing, a road in front of Gaiety Galaxy. I am chasing Suhani (Rani Mukerji's character) on that crossing.)

Watch the full interview:

He further added, “Subah subah humne shooting shuru kar di, 12-1 baje tak kuch log aane lage, Gaiety Galaxy se picture dekhte dekhte aane lag gaye. Shooting chal rahi, Rani Mukerji Hai, Chandu bhai…are ye to chandu bhai Hai. Dekhte dekhte, lunch break tak 1000-2000 log aa gaye, poori security, nightmare ho gaya tha. Mujhe utha ke Shaad ne make-up van ke andar band kar diya. Sab chillane lage chandu bhai chandu bhai…”

(We started shooting early in the morning, by 12-1 o'clock some people started coming, they started coming while watching the pictures from Gaiety Galaxy. Shooting was going on, Rani Mukherjee is here, Chandu Bhai… oh this is Chandu Bhai. Within no time, by lunch break 1000-2000 people had come, the entire security had become a nightmare. As soon as I got up, Shaad locked me inside the make-up van. Everyone started shouting Chandu Bhai Chandu Bhai…)

Vivek then highlighted the exact moment and revealed, “Jab police aayi to uske pahle Shaad ne make-up van khola and he said, ‘Come out and step pe khada reh and wave at everybody.’ I realized ki achha ye bhi karna hai. Pehli picture release abhi hui thi, Friday ko. To main aaya, khada hua, and wave kiya; jo sound eruption hua na, that was incredible. And Shaad mere saath me khada tha bagal mein, he is like a brother to me. To usne mujhse kaha, ‘Tu star ban gaya mere bhai’. I was still dazed.”

(When the police came, Shaad opened the make-up van and said, 'Come out and stand on the steps and wave at everybody.' I realised it was a good thing to do. The first film had just been released, on Friday. So I came, stood and waved; the sound eruption that happened was incredible. And Shaad was standing next to me, he was like a brother to me. So he said to me, 'You have become a star, my brother.' I was still dazed.)

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Vivek Oberoi reveals he lived in slums to convince RGV for Company; sheds light on moment when his dad Suresh Oberoi cried