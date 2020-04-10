EXCLUSIVE: While Masakali 2.0 continues to draw flak, Manisha Koirala doesn't want THESE 2 songs to be remade

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Manisha Koirala spoke about remixes and revealed the two songs she hopes doesn't get remade.

You would think that given the new decade, Bollywood would do away with remixes. However, Bollywood doesn't seem to be on the same page. Several 90s and 2000s songs are being handpicked and remade. Earlier this year, we witnessed a remixed version of Muqabala Muqabala which featured in Street Dancer 3D. Now, Twitter debates over the subject owing to the release of Masakali 2.0. Amidst this chaos, Pinkvilla spoke to Maska actress Manisha Koirala to know her thoughts on the remixes.

For the unversed, one of her songs - Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga - was given a new face in a movie with the same title. The movie featured Anil Kapoor, who was seen in the original song, and apart from several other stars. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Manisha admitted, "One cannot stop songs from being remade." When asked if which song she hopes, from her career, doesn't get remade, Manisha named Kuch Naa Kaho. The 1942 A Love Story song features the actress with Anil Kapoor.

"For me, I love, love, love Kuch Naa Kaho and Tu Hi Dil (sic). These are my soul songs," she reveals. "I don't own it but it was a part of my journey and I did that and yeah, one moved on," she added. Talking about Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Ko Aisa Laga, she said she watched the movie and she was okay with the new version of the song.

Meanwhile, AR Rahman and lyrics by Prasoon Joshi spoke against the remake of Masakali. The music composure subtly called out the remix version in a tweet. "No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew - Lots of love and prayers A.R. Rahman."

Prasoon tweeted, "All songs written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart,sad to see when original creation of @arrahman @prasoonjoshi_ & singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised. Upto the conscience of @Tseries. Hopefully the fans will stand for originality. @RakeyshOmMehra."

