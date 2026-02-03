EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam set to make a cameo in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 with Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal starrer Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the biggest films of 2025, delivering a powerful box office performance. The Aditya Dhar-directed film comfortably crossed Rs 1000 crore in collections, a major box office milestone. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Yami Gautam will be seen in a special cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

According to our sources, “Yami’s role is action-packed and extremely crucial to the narrative. She has already shot for nearly 5 days, and though it’s a cameo, it’s an important part that will leave the audience amazed.”

Yami Gautam has played some outstanding, strong roles. Kaabil saw her portray a blind woman fighting for justice, and she played an intelligence officer in Uri: The Surgical Strike. In Bala, she handled social themes with warmth, but her intense roles in thrillers like A Thursday, Dasvi, Article 370, and HAQ left everyone amazed. Let's see what's in store with Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2.

The sequel will once again be directed by Aditya Dhar, with Ranveer Singh returning as Hamza Ali. With a successful first part, a buzz-worthy first teaser of part 2 has left the audience excited already.

Riding high on the success of the first installment, the makers recently unveiled the teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and the response has been nothing short of massive. The teaser having a powerful dialogue at the end, has taken social media by storm. It’s dark, and heightened action has only added to the anticipation.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Teaser

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar marked a return to gritty, story-driven action cinema. Currently in post-production, Dhurandhar 2 is shaping up to be the most anticipated Indian release of 2026. The film is set to hit screens on March 19th.

