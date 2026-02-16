Exclusive: Yash starrer Toxic makers gear up for teaser release; Trailer locked for first week of March

After Yash’s character announcement video, the team of Toxic is all set to raise the excitement a notch higher. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the makers are now gearing up to unveil the teaser by the end of February before moving ahead with the much-anticipated trailer launch.

According to sources close to the development, the second teaser is slated to drop by the end of this month. “Unlike the initial announcement asset, which focused on establishing the film’s tone and character, the teaser is expected to dive deeper into the world of Toxic. The team is aggressively working on the film’s promotional assets, aiming to amplify curiosity,” says the source.

We also heard that the trailer release is being planned around the first week of March. Industry insiders suggest that the makers are consciously spacing out promotional assets to maintain sustained buzz across platforms. Given the anticipation surrounding Toxic, both the teaser and trailer are likely to spark fresh conversations and social media chatter. However, only time well tell what's in store for the audience.

As the countdown begins, all eyes are now on Yash's Toxic as it gears up for a big box office clash with Dhurandhar 2.

Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, has not one but five heroines- Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The film is jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under their respective banners, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

