EXCLUSIVE: Yash's children Ayra and Yatharv watch their first film in theaters at Ramayana's LA premiere

Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana: Part 1 has turned out to be a special event for Rocking Star Yash’s children, Ayra and Yatharv, marking a milestone in their childhood that they can always look back on years later. As a pre-birthday gift, the star kids got to experience the premiere of the epic film in Los Angeles.

We at Pinkvilla have learned that Yash and wife Radhika Pandit ’s son, Yatharv, is turning 7 on October 30, 2026. Now, as part of his birthday celebrations, both their children have experienced their first film in theatres at an early premiere, featuring their father as King Ravana.

While details of how the children experienced the film remain private, the connection makes for a heartwarming story. For Yash, who steps into the role of Ravana in this ambitious cinematic adaptation, the project is an important milestone in his career. The film is also co-produced by the Rocking Star himself. For his children, however, it will always be associated with their first experience of watching a film in a theatre.

Earlier, Yash and Radhika had spoken about the thought that went into naming their children. Ayra’s name draws inspiration from Airavathi, another name for Goddess Lakshmi, while Yatharv means ‘complete’. The couple also revealed that his name brings together elements of their names, including those of Yash, Radhika and Ayra.

With Ramayana marking their first movie experience, Ayra and Yatharv will always have a special memory associated with the film. While audiences will see Yash bring Ravana to life on the big screen, his children will see their father in theaters for the first time.

For Yash and Radhika, seeing their children experience their first film, especially one featuring their father, must have been an emotional moment.

Ramayana: Part 1 follows Prince Rama, the rightful heir to Ayodhya, as he embarks on a journey shaped by duty and destiny. After winning Princess Sita's hand in marriage, Rama is forced into a fourteen-year exile due to royal intrigue. Accompanied by Sita and his devoted brother Lakshmana, he ventures into the forest, where their lives take a dramatic turn when Ravana, the powerful king of Lanka, abducts Sita through a cunning deception.

As Rama and Lakshmana set out to find her, their journey lays the foundation for an epic conflict between good and evil.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, the film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and co-produced by Yash. Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026.

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