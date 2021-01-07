EXCLUSIVE: You won't believe how much Hrithik Roshan is charging for Vikram Vedha

The superstar, Hrithik Roshan, is reportedly being paid a whopping fee to star in the South remake. Read on for more details.

Vikram Vedha has been one of the anticipated remakes in recent times. While and were all set to star in the project, there are a lot of changes that have conspired in the last few weeks. Now, Aamir has opted out of the movie and the makers have got on board for the same.

Interestingly, not many know that Hrithik and were also top contenders for the role ever since it was being planned. Duggu was in advanced talks earlier last year but it had not materialised then. A source says, "When Aamir bowed out of the project, the team went back to Hrithik. This time, the superstar asked for an even heftier sum to sign it and the makers agreed. He is being paid to the tune of a whopping Rs 80 crore for the film." The film is all set to roll on the floors this year towards the end.

Hrithik has not yet announced any project since WAR happened in 2019. One can expect a huge announcement in the next few days with his birthday coming up on January 10. Apart from the Vikram Vedha remake, Duggu will be seen headlining a Hotstar web series that is loosely adapted from The Night Manager. He is also going to return as Krissh in the fourth installment of the franchise and has reportedly signed another Sidharth Anand film. We wonder when these films will be made official!

Also Read|Hrithik Roshan gives us a sneak peek of a 'serious selfie' and his intense look will leave you impressed

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×