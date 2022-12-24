EXLCUSIVE: Neena Gupta was told she will ‘never be a lead actress’ if she did Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, says Masaba

Neena Gupta is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses in Hindi cinema. She has been a part of numerous Hindi films and TV shows, and also won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Woh Chokri. Neena Gupta is a versatile actress, and has done different types of roles over the years. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, her daughter Masaba Gupta shared that everyone told Neena Gupta she would never get to play a lead role if she did the 1983 film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro has an ensemble cast that includes Naseeruddin Shah, Ravi Baswani, Om Puri, Pankaj Kapur, Satish Shah, Satish Kaushik, Neena Gupta, and Bhakti Barve. Neena Gupta played the role of Priya, secretary to Pankaj Kapur in the film. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Masaba Gupta revealed that her mother Neena Gupta was told by everyone that if she did the role of a funny girl in the film, she would be typecast, and would never get to play a lead actress.

“Mom was telling me that when she said yes to Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, everyone told her 'if you do this role of this funny girl, you will never be a lead actress’. And it was true! I think Badhaai Ho is her first lead role. At the age of 60,” said Masaba.

Masaba Gupta on whether she would be open to asking for work

In 2017, Neena Gupta’s post asking for work had gone viral. The caption read, “I live in mumbai and working am a good actor looking fr good parts to play.” Masaba Gupta was asked that if necessary, would she be open to asking for work. Masaba replied, “Yeah I would. I would do it because there's so much I want to do and I just feel like there are many numbers I might not have.”

She said that she would definitely try. In her case, Masaba said that people assume that she doesn’t want to audition. “And I love auditions. I live for auditions. I live to just sink my teeth into that part and try and be somebody else. With mom, what happened was that people thought she lives in Delhi. She (Neena Gupta) thought that people forgot her,” said Masaba. She added that she doesn’t want people to forget her, and the minute she feels like they are forgetting her, she would want to remind them that she is there. “So yeah, I would do it,” said Masaba.