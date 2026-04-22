FACT CHECK: Akshay Kumar is NOT doing Rana Daggubati’s next with Karan Johar; Spokesperson confirms

Akshay Kumar is making headlines these days for his latest release, Bhooth Bangla, which is doing well at the box office. Meanwhile, social media is floating with reports of Khiladi Kumar teaming up with Baahubali 2 fame Rana Daggubati for a grand period thriller based on the backdrop of Ujjain, under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Chandoo Mondeti, who previously directed Karthikeya and Thandel, is reported to be helming this project. While it seems exciting, the truth is far from reality.

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that there is no such film happening, as was reported in the media. We reached out to Akshay Kumar's team to cross-check, only to learn that these are just rumors and nothing else. A senior representative of Akshay Kumar revealed to us, “It's not true. It's fake.”

Akshay Kumar is currently enjoying the success of Bhooth Bangla. Directed by Priyadarshan, the horror comedy is on the track to emerge as a Clean Hit venture at the box office, thanks to its positive word-of-mouth and impressive box office trends. It has already emerged as his fourth consecutive success in a span of one year after Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5, and Jolly LLB 3.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Welcome To The Jungle, which is slated to release on June 26, 2026, followed by Haiwaan. Interestingly, Haiwaan will mark his return to the negative space after a long time. His two films are currently on floors- a family comedy drama with Anees Bazmee and Golmaal 5. Both these titles are expected to hit the big screen in 2027. For the unversed, Akshay Kumar will be seen as the main villain in Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5. Among several other projects in talks, the actor also has Bhagam Bhag 2 in the pipeline.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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