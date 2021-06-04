Family Karma star Vishal: No relationship is perfect and Richa and I are poster children of that thought

Vishal Parvani spoke to Pinkvilla USA about the second season of Family Karma, which aired its first episode yesterday

Family Karma season 2 aired its first episode yesterday and it was a total riot. We got an update on the lives of our favorite all Indian cast and got to know what they've been upto and how things have changed with them since the past season. We saw Vishal Parvani getting engaged to Richa Sadana last season. However, as per Episode 1, it has not been a bed of roses for Vishal and Richa. In the episode, Vishal is seen revealing to Brian and Amrit that Richa has returned his engagement ring. Pinkvilla USA caught up with the charming Vishal, who spoke about his life, and the much awaited season 2 of Family Karma.

When asked how Vishal and Richa as a couple dealt with all the judgements and unsolicited opinions of the viewers, Vishal replied, "I think we broke down a lot of misconceptions in the Indian community where people a lot of time don’t want to talk about the issues they are dealing with. They don’t want to talk about in-law drama, which is a natural occurrence, something that a lot of us deal with. People responded well that they can be open as well. They told me that what I am going through is not abnormal and a lot of us go through the same thing. I was glad that I was able to share the trials that come with any relationship. There is no such thing as a perfect relationship and me and Richa were the poster children of that.”

When asked about how the season 2 is going to unfold, Vishal said, “You're going to get a deeper dive into the families, a lot more stories, a lot more family drama, a lot more friends, and also a deeper dive into the everyday issues that we go through. Well, it’s definitely a work in progress when it comes to all my relationships.

When asked about his new work project, Vishal said, “I am super excited about a project I am working on I can’t talk too much about it right now until we are ready. It’s a passion project I am working on and I am very excited to share it with the world."

When asked if his everyday life is different from what the cameras show, Vishal said that is not the case. He said, “I am kind of used to the cameras. In the beginning I was always taking cognizance of the camera being constantly around but after a few days everything eased up.”

We wish Vishal all the best with his life and love. Watch the interview here:

