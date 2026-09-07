Haiwaan Exclusive: Saif Ali Khan opens up on performing action scenes as visually impaired, says ‘It was utterly exhausting’

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer Haiwaan is set to release on 11th September. Interestingly, this film marks the first project of Saif Ali Khan with director Priyadarshan and his reunion with Akshay Kumar after 18 long years. Speaking exclusively, Saif opened up about how he performed action scenes as a visually impaired character.

The actor revealed that his character, who knows martial arts in the film, is seen in an intense action scene. "It's a scene with a great build-up because the characters torture and bash up my character, kicking and slapping him. As an audience, you want him to retaliate, which he eventually does," Saif teased the role.

Praising stunt master Silva, Saif continued, "Silva really well choreographed that fight, and there were no special effects added to it; there were no duplicates. There's very little fakery in these scenes. The room has broken glass everywhere. It was very raw and kind of violent, and it was utterly exhausting because after that I had to lie down for two days."

It was exhausting and difficult to perform scenes without duplicates. "I thought I was alright but I was exhausted because that is how intense the action scene was. It's wasn't CGI or harness-backed action scenes; the fight scene is just raw. It was really lots of fun to perform,” Khan reveals.

No special training or workshops were done by the team for Haiwaan. In fact, Saif only rehearsed the scenes with the stunt director. “I remember, after the scene was shot, there was a lot of glass pieces on the floor from the broken photo frames and cupboards being smashed," he recalled.

"Luckily, not too many injuries, but there are always some cuts and bruises. However, the scene lands well in the film owing to the plot because you want him to bash those people who are being up after they've been so bad to him, so it's really nicely done. Silva is a master," Saif added.

Haiwaan also stars Boman Irani, Sayami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in crucial roles.

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