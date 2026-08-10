Haiwaan Exclusive: Teaser of Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan starrer to release on August 12

The wait for Haiwaan is set to get even more exciting as the makers are gearing up to unveil the much-awaited teaser of the Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan, the film is expected to be one of the major theatrical releases of 2026. Now, Pinkvilla has learned that the teaser of Haiwaan will be released on August 12, giving audiences their first glimpse into the highly anticipated project.

Haiwaan teaser to release on August 12

Pinkvilla has learned Haiwaan teaser to release on August 12, 2026. According to our sources, "With its teaser arriving on August 12, the countdown to the film’s theatrical release is officially underway. Bringing Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan together on the big screen, Haiwaan has already generated considerable buzz. The teaser is expected to offer a glimpse into the world of the film."

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan lead the cast

The upcoming film marks an exciting collaboration between the two actors, with Priyadarshan returning to the director’s chair. While the reunion of Akshay and Saif is among the film’s biggest attractions, Haiwaan also features an impressive ensemble. Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Boman Irani and Jisshu Sengupta are part of the cast and are said to play pivotal roles.

Mohanlal to make a special appearance

Adding another major highlight to Haiwaan is the cameo appearance of Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal. In 2025, Priyadarshan confirmed to Pinkvilla about Mohanlal's cameo in Haiwaan. His presence is expected to add an extra layer of excitement to the film, especially for audiences awaiting the Priyadarshan-led project.

Haiwaan set for September 11 release

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films, Haiwaan is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 11, 2026.

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