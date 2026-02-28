Bhooth Bangla Exclusive: ‘Akshay Kumar and I always take care of this,’ Says Ganesh Acharya on barefoot dance in Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge

With his upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar is once again grabbing attention, and this time not just for his performance, but for a heartfelt gesture rooted in faith and respect. The first song from the film titled Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge was released recently, and eagle-eyed fans noticed that he isn’t wearing shoes in the song.

Choreographer Ganesh Acharya has now revealed that this is a conscious decision both he and Akshay Kumar consistently follow while filming devotional numbers. “Whenever we work on the songs of God, we take care not to wear slippers or shoes. Akshay and I have worked on the song Bam Bhole Full from Laxmii Bomb, there are no shoes in that too, and nor in this. When the name of Lord Ram, Lord Shiva, or any other God is mentioned, it doesn't look good to dance in shoes. Akshay and I always take care of this. We have done so many songs in which we have taken care of this,” Ganesh shared.

The duo has collaborated on several energetic and devotional tracks over the years, and this attention to detail has become a silent tradition between them. In Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge, this thoughtful choice adds an additional layer of authenticity to the performance.

Check out the song below:

With Bhooth Bangla generating curiosity, moments like these prove that it’s the smallest details that make the biggest impact.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu U Sengupta, Manoj Joshi, and Rajpal Yadav. Bhooth Bangla is backed by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar, and is set to hit big screens on 10th April 2026.

