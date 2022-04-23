'I’ve been in love with my wife Shabana forever,' says birthday boy Manoj Bajpayee to Pinkvilla

The outsider from Belwa, Bihar, Manoj Bajpayee as Bhiku Mhatre in Satya (1998), humanized Mumbai’s mafioso. With the iconic dialogue, “Mumbai ka king kaun? Bhiku Mhatre!” Manoj came home to Hindi cinema. Two decades later, life came full circle for Manoj after he played a Mumbai dweller on the other side of the fence in Bhonsle (2018). As a retired constable, he raises his feeble voice and holds up his frail frame against oppression. Both the Mumbai noir outings won him the National Award.

Through the years, Manoj’s characters have underlined his ‘resolve’ not to be a cut-out actor. They’ve been as varied as the vagaries of human nature. Like the law-enforcer, who storms the sanctum of lawmakers in Shool (1999), like Maharaja Vijayendra Singh of Fatehpur in Zubeidaa (2001), where earthy Manoj showed his ease in the royal echelons. Like rapist Rashid in Pinjar (2003), whose remorse earned him both redemption and the National Award, as contemporary Duryodhana, who gave a ‘karara jawab’ in Rajneeti (2010).

As the audacious ‘Keh ke lenge’ Sultan Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), who’s all about wayward hormones and scruples. As persecuted real-life professor Ramchandra Siras, who cut a browbeaten face of humiliation and helplessness in Aligarh. What’s swung the pendulum further is his Srikant Tiwari, camouflaging his spy-craft under a commonplace garb in the blockbuster web series The Family Man (2021).

Drawing from the deep reserves of his talent, Manoj Bajpayee is a reservoir that’s self-replenishing..

Excerpts:

On your birthday, how do you review your journey?

I cherish every moment of my journey. I started as an 18-year-old boy, who decided to go on his own path without knowing what lay ahead. What’s most important is that the learning was great. I’ve kept on working on myself. To date, it’s only about improving myself every single day. Acknowledging the mistakes that I committed yesterday and correcting them today.. this has been my mantra.

Does the success you enjoy today validate you as an actor?

I have always stayed away from looking for validation. I do my thing and go home. Compliments definitely make you happy. But validation is not something I’m looking for. Whether they celebrated me, discarded me, negated me, or again celebrated the stuff I did. I’ve been detached from it all. My focus, as I mentioned, has always been on improving myself as an actor. Also, success and failure are people’s perceptions about your journey. You remain the same. Your goal remains the same. The perseverance to hone my craft is an ongoing process.

Apparently, you wanted to commit suicide when you were refused admission to the National School Of Drama. From that low to this high, it’s been an incredible journey…

I was young then. You have a burning goal and when you are left with no options, all kinds of thoughts cross your mind. But you don’t allow them to dominate you. (Laughs) A thought that lasted a second cannot be a headline forever. I must have shared the random thought in an interview and it became the front page. The thought was just a passing one.

After playing Bhiku Mhatre in Satya, you refused to be typecast. Kay Kay Menon reportedly applauded you for opening the doors for avant-garde actors.

You definitely feel gratified when such appreciation comes from an actor of Kay Kay Menon’s caliber. I’ve always admired Kay Kay and Irrfan Khan for their humongous talent. Initially, I was the only one in that category. Whatever decision I took was only in keeping with the dream I carried along when I left my village. It was about not succumbing to any kind of distraction or immediate greed. I was stub…

Also Read: The Sandman: Tabu, Vijay Varma & Manoj Bajpayee to feature in the Hindi audio adaptation of the series