Indian-American Reality TV star Brian Benni opens up on how Family Karma connected with people of every race

Brian Benni and his family featured in the American TV reality show Family Karma in 2020. A second season is all set to premiere on June 2

Family Karma - the south Asian based reality TV show that took America by storm last year when it aired on Bravo TV is back with the second season and we could not be more excited. Family Karma Season 2 is all set to premiere on June 2 as we get ready to watch the charming youngsters and their families who have touched many hearts with the honest portrayal of their lives, their joys and sorrows.

Pinkvilla USA met up with Family Karma’s most eligible bachelor (we think he’s single, but he says it’s complicated), the handsome Brian Benni. Brian works as an IT consultant and has also plans for some exciting business ventures.On the personal front, Brian was seen developing feelings for his childhood buddy Monica last season. Will the two move a step ahead in Season 2? We got to wait and watch!

When asked if he is single, Brian gave us the cliched response, “It’s complicated.” However Brian did choose Monica when asked who he would go to for advice. He also mentioned it was Monica who he connected with the most. He said, “It’s definitely Monica because I have known her since we were 12 years old. We went to high schools that were close by and she and I are very close.”

The show is said to have challenged some stereotypes about Indians. Talking about it Brian said, “Family Karma connected with people of every race, color, ethnicity and culture. People got to know us better, our religious beliefs, festivals that we celebrate, etc. Usually, these things don’t make sense to other ethnicities but watching the show and seeing the family dynamics, the way we get together, I think other cultures related to it saying, ‘wow we do similar things but in a different way. We go through the same family struggles.’ People understand Indian people a bit more than before.”

When asked about his dynamics with his parents Brian said, “They are going to love to hear this. My parents weren’t in an arranged marriage, so just seeing the true love they share is motivating. My dad had to woo my mom, and impress her parents, like a Romeo Juliet kind of a thing, that fires me up. They are forward thinking and modern. I tell them everything, maybe a bit too much.”

When asked about other south Asian reality TV shows Brian said, “I’ve watched a bit of Indian Matchmaking and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. This boom in Indian culture, and the shows making it to reality TV, Netflix and other platforms is just so awesome to me. I think each show provides a different aspect to Indian culture.

For instance, Indian Matchmaking shows a lot of how the parents are heavily invested in their kids’ lives, it shows the pros and cons. I enjoyed Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives because everyone grows up watching Bollywood. So, kind of seeing them, how they interact with each other, they are a little extra, which I love. They are just fun like any modern parents or couple or families out there and I enjoyed them.

