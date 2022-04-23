'It’s a great step': Akshay Kumar backing out of Pan Masala Brand wins hearts on social media and the industry

Akshay Kumar’s association with Vimal Elaichi raised the eyebrows with some questioning the association of Akshay Kumar with the brand. Akshay Kumar is known as the fitness icon of India and for him to be associated with a pan masala brand came as a shocker to many. The advertisement was instantly criticized, and it created a great uproar as it found its way to prime time slots and presentations.

Akshay, being the man that he is, was receptive to all the feedback and decided to withdraw from the Vimal Elaichi advertisement, further assuring that he would be careful of the brands he chooses to endorse in the future. Akshay Kumar mentioned that he would donate the entire sum that he received from the brand, for a better cause. This step from the Khiladi was lauded by many as it showed that he doesn’t take the criticism he gets for granted and that every opinion about him is respected by him.

Trade analyst and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi lauded Akshay Kumar’s decision of backing out from his Vimal Elaichi campaign saying, “I think, somewhere, we need to realise that our role models are followed by millions of their fans not just in India but world over. Even though the specific brand or product that he is endorsing is Elaichi, I really think that even surrogate branding beyond a point does not leave a great impression in the mind of fans. The fact that being a fitness icon of India, he is reacting to criticism by fans and health-conscious individuals, is great. Endorsing brands for money is a great thing that must happen as it churns the wheels of the economy, but having said that, some degree of responsibility should be taken. I am not saying others who are doing it are wrong, but I really think that at some level, all our stars and popular personalities should be conscious. Since Akshay Kumar is doing this, I think it is a great step and I wish other actors follow suit and decide to endorse products and initiatives that promote a better lifestyle. We have seen Akshay Kumar do this in the past and we hope he continues to do this in the future too. Even Amitabh Bachchan, who is receiving flak for his association with an Elaichi brand, has been the face of Polio vaccines in the past and this should not be ignored”.

Well, the Khiladi surely knows how to win hearts. What do you feel about Akshay Kumar’s decision to back out from his association with Vimal Elaichi?

