Jailer 2 Exclusive: Vidya Balan joins Rajinikanth starrer; makers aim August 14, 2026 release

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer was a massive box office hit, grossing around Rs 605-650 crore worldwide. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer became one of Kollywood's biggest films ever. After the massive success of the first part, the makers are now all set to take things to the next level with Jailer 2. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Vidya Balan has officially joined the cast of Jailer 2, adding more to the sequel.

A source close to the development confirms, “Vidya Balan recently signed on for Jailer 2 and was completely impressed by the script. Her character is important to the story as she plays a strong, layered role, bringing a major turning point in the film. Her presence will add intensity, making her one of the important characters of Jailer 2.”

A little birdie also confirms that the makers are planning a grand theatrical release on August 14, 2026, aiming to cash in on the holiday weekend. However, it is still discussion. Interestingly, the first part of Jailer was also released in August and went on to set box office records. With a powerful cast, and high expectations, Jailer 2 is shaping up to be bigger and more explosive.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 will see Rajinikanth reprising his iconic role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. Cameo appearances from Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Mithun Chakraborty will add that pan-Indian appeal to the project.

Jailer 2 shooting began on 10 March 2025 in Chennai and has progressed through schedules in Palakkad and Goa, with major action sequences filmed and more scenes planned through December 2025. Muthuvel Pandian's journey continues in the sequel, which is reportedly set to feature him facing vastly greater threats and delivering on the promise of intense action and bloodshed.