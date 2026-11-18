Pinkvilla has learned exclusively that Shah Rukh Khan and director Siddharth Anand are moving fast as they kick off a massive three-day shoot today at the Formula One track in Delhi for their highly anticipated action-thriller, King. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to bring surprise after surprise for SRK fans.

To bring an authentic, raw intensity to the film’s massive scale, the makers have blocked off the entire F1 circuit in Delhi exclusively for the next three days. While exact plot details and the specifics of the stunt choreography are being kept strictly under wraps, we heard that this Formula One sequence is designed to be one of the biggest highlights of the film. Siddharth Anand and his international action team have spent the last several weeks only planning and rehearsing to pull off an edge-of-the-seat set piece.

A source reveals, "This is the final leg of the shoot for King, with the makers planning to wrap up filming by the end of November. More songs and the trailer are expected to follow after November 23. Shooting on real locations rather than relying on green screens is a deliberate choice by the team to present Shah Rukh Khan in a raw, never-before-seen avatar."

This Delhi leg marks the final stretch of filming for King, with the makers gearing up to call it a wrap by the end of this month. Once the shoot is complete, the promotional blitz will officially shift into top gear. Our sources reveal, "The remaining songs and the theatrical trailer will drop post-November 23 as they gear up for a big Christmas release." With production running smoothly on schedule, King remains firmly on track for its mega Christmas release.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shot a special song with Shah Rukh Khan titled Daddy Cool, and it is shaping up to be one of the most-awaited assets of King.

Produced by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand, and Mamta Anand under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King features a star-studded cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal.

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