King100 EXCLUSIVE: Powerful glimpse featuring Tabu from Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer to drop for Dussehra 2026

King100, starring Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead role, is an upcoming film that marks the veteran actor’s landmark 100th movie. With Tabu officially on board, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the makers are planning to unveil the actress’s first glimpse soon.

King100 EXCLUSIVE: Tabu’s glimpse from Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer to be unveiled soon

According to an insider associated with the project, the team behind King100 is planning to release Tabu’s first glimpse on the occasion of Dussehra 2026. The glimpse is expected to present the actress in a powerful avatar, making it a major update for fans eagerly awaiting the film.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the teaser of King100 on the occasion of Nagarjuna Akkineni’s 67th birthday. The glimpse features the veteran actor taking control of a system, climbing the ranks, and eventually becoming its king. Portraying a mastermind who appears to be in control at every turn, Nagarjuna brings his signature charisma and effortless style to the screen.

Set against an action-packed backdrop, the film appears to follow a protagonist who takes on systemic injustice while pursuing an undisclosed personal motive. Following the teaser’s release, King100 is slated to hit theatres on December 24, 2026, coinciding with the Christmas holiday season.

Speaking about the project in an earlier interview, Nagarjuna described King100 as a “complete commercial entertainer.” The film is reportedly centred on a father-daughter relationship. Reports also suggest that de-aging technology may be used to portray the actor at different stages of his life, ranging from 25 to 60 years of age.

While the makers are yet to reveal further details about the film, reports indicate that Tabu may play the antagonist. Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sushmita Bhatt, and Vijayendra are also expected to appear in pivotal roles.

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Tabu’s work front

Nagarjuna Akkineni was last seen alongside Rajinikanth in Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. In the film, he portrayed Simon, a powerful figure whose past brings him into conflict with the protagonist.

Apart from Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna, the film also featured Upendra Rao, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and others in key roles. Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde also made special cameo appearances.

Meanwhile, Tabu will star alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the film Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road, directed by Puri Jagannadh.

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