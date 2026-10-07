Koffee With Karan 9 Exclusive: Two Ananyas, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra likely to grace the show; Full guest list revealed

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the couch on Koffee With Karan Season 9 is set to get a fun new pairing. Ananya Panday and Ananya Birla are all set to come together for an episode of Karan Johar’s much-loved celebrity chat show. The two will be shooting for the same episode very soon, and it promises to be an interesting conversation as they get candid about their lives, careers, friendships and everything in between.

While Ananya Panday is no stranger to the Koffee With Karan couch, her pairing with Ananya Birla is expected to bring a fresh equation to the show. It will be interesting to see the two Ananyas open up about their journeys and answer Karan Johar’s trademark rapid-fire questions.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are also expected to feature on Koffee With Karan Season 9. However, there is no confirmation regarding their appearance on the show yet. If the couple does make it to the couch, fans can expect an equally interesting conversation, especially on their second pregnancy.

Season 9 is also shaping up to be an emotional one for Karan Johar, especially as the show heads towards its final episode. Karan Johar’s conversations with some of Bollywood’s most loved stars have made Koffee With Karan a favourite over the years, and the season finale is expected to bring an emotional end to the latest chapter of the show. Yes, expect the unexpected this season!

The full guest lineup includes Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, Vedang Raina, Sharvari Wagh, Lakshya, Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as an expected pairing, and Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Koffee With Karan Season 9 is gearing up for another season of candid conversations from October 14, 2026.

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