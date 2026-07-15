Lock Upp 2 EXCLUSIVE: Did Madhuri Grover had a crush on Ram Kapoor? Ashneer Grover’s wife clears the air

In the latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa, entrepreneur and wife of Ashneer Grover, Madhuri Grover was evicted. However, during her time in the reality TV show hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, she shared a good bond with many co-contestants, especially TV actor Ram Kapoor. After coming out of the show, Madhuri revealed if she had a soft spot for Ram. Read on!

Madhuri Grover reacts to rumors of her having a crush on Ram Kapoor

Businesswoman Madhuri Grover sacrificed herself on Lock Upp Season 2 to save the people she loved. After coming out of the house, she spoke to the media about the many allegations and rumors that spread like wildfire while she was inside the prison-themes show.

One of the speculations was that she had a crush on actor and her fellow contestant Ram Kapoor. Clearing the air, Madhuri Grover told Pinkvilla, “Aap logon ko lagta hai ki Madhuri ka crush hoga kisi pe? (You guys think that Madhuri would have a crush on anyone?) Me and Ashneer have such a healthy married life. I am so happy.”

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She further added that it’s not how it seems. According to her, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star was very sweet in answering all her questions. “We shared a special bond kyunki mera cell aur unka cell aamney saamney tha. Toh aesa hota tha ki mai unke cell mein jaati thi aur unse questions puchti thi. (We shared a special bond because both aur cells were nearby. So, I used to go to his cell and ask him questions.)”

Ashneer’s wife further stated that other contestants like Yogesh Rawat, Riyaz Aly and Varun Yadav would also come to Ram’s cell and they used to have a fun time at night. It was like all boys would sit and Madhuri would open up her box of question about celebrities and their lives.

“This was the bond aur Ram ji boht sweetly saare questions answer bhi karte they. Unko bhi boht maza aata that mere questions answer karne mein. (This was the bond and Ram very sweetly used to answer all my questions. He also used to enjoy listening to and responding to my queries),” Grover spilled.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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