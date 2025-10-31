Love & War New Release Date: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film with Ranbir, Alia and Vicky locks Independence Day 2026 weekend

Amidst all the confusion and speculations surrounding the release date of Love & War, Variety has reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious project is now slated to release on August 14, 2026, aligning perfectly with the Independence Day weekend. This strategic release window gives the film a massive advantage, promising an extended holiday run and an opportunity to dominate the box office if strong word of mouth. However, there's no official word regarding the same.

If news is anything to go by, this will mark Bhansali’s first-ever Independence Day release, and now, all eyes are on it. With the filmmaker’s record of movies, vision, and a powerful star cast, Love & War is poised to be one of the biggest cinematic events of 2026.

The Independence Day release has historically been one of the most profitable slots for Hindi cinema, with blockbusters like Gadar 2 and Stree 2 benefitting from the patriotic fervor and long weekend footfalls.

For the unversed, the film was initially set to hit screens on March 20, 2026. “Though around 125 days of the shoot is already completed, the makers are yet to finish a big chunk of the shoot and hence, the release date has been moved. An official announcement regarding the new release date will be made soon,” reveals the source.

Post Mumbai schedule, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, with the team of SLB’s film, will fly off to Italy for a major schedule. The director is going to shoot the climax scene of the film in Italy, Sicily.