Luv Ranjan Exclusive Interview: “Vadh 2 is not a true sequel but more of a thematic one”

Vadh 2 is an upcoming crime thriller set to hit the screens on February 6, 2026. Starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in the lead roles, the film is a sequel to the 2022 release Vadh, which was well received by audiences for its intense premise and powerful performances. Promising to raise the intensity further, Vadh 2 is also expected to deliver a similar experience. As the anticipation around the release builds, producer Luv Ranjan spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla, sharing some intriguing insights into the film and its world.

Excerpts from the interview:

Vadh was a chilling film, and Sanjay Mishra’s casting came as a surprise. What was the thought process behind choosing him for this role?

When you have an actor who has an image, you know what to expect. Right? Vadh, as a film and now as a franchise, is about a common man who you don't expect to go a certain distance in terms of when pushed against the wall.... and when he does it, you don't know what to expect. And that's the fun of it.

Is Vadh 2 a continuation of the first film’s story? What can we expect from the sequel?

It is not a true sequel. It doesn't start from where part one ended. It's more of a thematic sequel, and we haven't basically touched the grain of the film. The grain is the same, the strata are the same. They're different characters, but their ideology is the same. For example, De De Pyaar De 2 was a true sequel. Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 was a thematic sequel.

When will the Vadh 2 trailer be released?

The trailer is releasing in the theaters with Border 2. Digitally, it's going to be released on the 27th of this month.

Other than Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, who else is in the cast of the film?

Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta are the faces of the franchise. We have a very talented cast in the second one, also. Kumud Mishra is there. He is there in an extremely pivotal part. Then, we are also introducing a few younger actors, newer actors, extremely talented ones- Amitt K. Singh, Akshay Dogra, Yugika Bihani, and then there is Shilpa Shukla, again, in a very pivotal, very interesting role. So it's a great ensemble cast.

Do you think Vadh can also spin into a franchise like Drishyam over time if it gets the kind of reception and reach Drishyam received?

Drishyam is a far bigger franchise, and it is a true franchise. If you see Drishyam 2, it's a continuation of part one. I believe part 3 will also be a continuation. I'm not sure, because I'm not the maker of that film. But that is a different kind of franchise. It's a far bigger franchise. It's a far more successful franchise. And who wouldn't want to? As a producer, I would definitely want Vadh to be an extremely successful franchise, but that's something for the audiences to decide.

