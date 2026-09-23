MONSTER EXCLUSIVE: Arvind Swamy joins Salman Khan for a 10-day Mumbai shoot; action-packed face-off on the cards

Salman Khan's much-awaited action entertainer Monster is getting bigger with every schedule. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Arvind Swamy, who plays a negative role in the Vamshi Paidipally directorial, is currently in Mumbai to shoot for an extensive 10-day schedule. The actor is filming several important portions with Salman Khan, including action sequences that are expected to be among the key highlights of this leg of the shoot.

A source reveals that Arvind Swamy’s portions have been planned on a fairly large scale, with his character sharing intense action moments with Salman’s character. "Arvind Swamy has started shooting for a 10-day schedule in Mumbai, and the team has been working extensively on the choreography and execution of these sequences. There is a lot of preparation going into making these portions visually impactful," the source tells Pinkvilla.

"Arvind Swamy has a three-day shoot with Salman Khan, followed by solo portions. Salman and Arvind share a cat-and-mouse relationship in the film. They are presently filming a huge train-based action sequence, which is being mounted on a massive scale," the source adds.

Monster is being mounted as an action entertainer, with the makers aiming to create a theatrical spectacle around Salman Khan's character. The Mumbai schedule is said to be an important one for the film, with the team putting considerable effort into the action blocks and overall scale.

Interestingly, Salman Khan is said to be equally dedicated to the shoot and is closely involved with the action portions. "Salman is very dedicated on the sets and is confident about the content. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make Monster a massive actioner, and every sequence is being worked on with that scale in mind," the source confirms.

Monster, which also stars Nayanthara, is eyeing a grand Eid 2027 release!

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