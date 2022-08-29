Queen of Rap, Nicki Minaj, with Skeng adds ‘Likkle Miss Remix’ to Queen Radio: Volume 1 hits compilation

The song, Likkle Miss, was originally released by Skeng, a famous Dancehall artist. However, as per Minaj, the song lacked a real vibe and needed to be upgraded with her hip hop hullabaloo. And there she was, like a princess in shining armor to revamp the original track to turn it into a sensational remix!

This new remix debuted on 28 August, Sunday, and was added (as track 2) to Nicki’s greatest hits compilation known as Queen Radio: Volume 1. The Queen Radio: Volume 1 compilation also includes some of her most beloved hits, like Truffle Butter, Beez in the Trap, Anaconda, Starships, and Super Bass, alongside Do We Have a Problem? (with Lil Baby) and Super Freaky Girl (the Rick James-sampling) her more recent tracks.

Skeng collabed with her and reworked the intro, addressing the fans of Minaj with the lines: “Da one yah represent for the Barbz dem. Nicki dis, Nicki dat, Nicki bad,” before the hip-hop queen comes to drop her opening lines, “Caribbean girls run it." She effortlessly showed off her top-tier lyrical prowess and called out Skeng’s ‘Ratty Gang’ gaggle.

“Dancehall need this” Minaj spits it in her verses and complements Skeng’s flows, asserting: “Eh gun man, Bad B!tch mi a yuh Don,” and “Bad Gal, Mi a di wickedest Barbie… ah Skeng, Likkle Miss!”

The remixed song credits several additional writers, like Antonio Lynch, Sebastian Loers, and Rowan Melhado (Drop Top Records), alongside Nicki Minaj (real name Onika Maraj) and Kevon Douglas (Skeng).

Nicki Minaj's Top 10 best songs

Now that we are talking about Nicky Minaj, it will only be fair to list out some more of her fabulous works. So, find below her top 10 best songs to date.

1. Itty Bitty Piggy

2. Anaconda

3. Lookin’ Ass

4. Super Bass

5. Truffle Butter (Feat. Drake & Lil Wayne)

6. Moment 4 Life (featuring Drake)

7. Feeling Myself (Feat. Beyoncé)

8. Monster (Kanye West, featuring Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, Jay Z, and Bon Iver)

9. Starships

10. Beez In The Trap (Feat. 2 Chainz)

You can stream all her music on any of the following streaming platforms -

Spotify, YouTube, YouTube Music, Apple Music, JioSaavn, Wynk, and Hungama.

Did You Know?

Nicki Minaj was honored with the esteemed Award, Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, at the MTV VMAs 2022! A HUGE celebration for all the Barbz out there - woohoo!