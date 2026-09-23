Nivin Pauly EXCLUSIVE: ‘Next biggest hit is already cooking in Malayalam,’ spills actor following Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’s success

Nivin Pauly is currently basking in the success of his latest romantic comedy-drama, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Co-starring Mamitha Baiju , the film has broken several box-office records and emerged as a massive success. Now, the actor opens up about his recent successful venture and more.

Nivin Pauly details his recent successful venture Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

1. Congratulations on scoring Mollywood’s biggest hit with Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. How do you feel about achieving this milestone?

Nivin Pauly : I’m sure the next biggest hit is already cooking somewhere in Malayalam cinema, and hopefully, it will be served soon. The fact that one film can hold a record only for a certain period shows that our industry is continuing to grow.

What makes me happiest is not really the number. It’s seeing families coming together to watch the film. There are people who have watched it more than twice. They watch it once with their friends and then come back with their families.

What felt especially beautiful to me was seeing youngsters bring their grandparents to the theatre. That was truly heartwarming. People are giving us their time, coming back to the theatre, and bringing the people they love with them. I have a lot of respect and gratitude for that.

Numbers and records will eventually be forgotten. But if a film stays with people, and if a character stays with them even after years, that is something much more special for an actor.

2.⁠ ⁠Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is a film that handles the sensitive issue of an age-gap romance with a lot of sensitivity. What was going through your mind when the story came to you?

Nivin: The film, overall, is about Ashley’s choice. One thing I really like about Justin is that he never tries to control Ashley. He doesn’t see love as ownership. Even when things become difficult, he doesn’t try to separate her from her parents or force her to choose between him and her family. At one point, he is even willing to let her go. Instead, he patiently waits to be chosen, and Ashley is the one who shows the courage to make that choice.

For me, compatibility is much more important than perfection in a relationship. You don’t have to agree on everything. You can have differences, arguments, and imperfections, but there has to be comfort, understanding, and respect between two people.

We live in an era where we talk so much about red flags in relationships. Ashley and Justin have their flaws, but at the core of their relationship, there is trust, freedom, and respect.

3. Ten years ago, you gave one of the biggest hits of your career with Premam, and now you have Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. How has your journey been over the last decade, which has seen a lot of ups and downs?

Nivin: When a film becomes that successful, there is always a temptation to repeat what worked. But as an actor, I was curious to know what else I could do, so I chose different genres, different characters, and took some risks. Some worked, and some didn’t. For me, success should not create fear; it should give you the courage to try something new.

At that time, maybe I thought breaking an image meant moving completely away from it. Today, I understand it differently. You don’t have to run away from what people love about you in order to evolve. You can keep that connection and still surprise them.

And if you are willing to analyse failure honestly, it becomes a very good teacher. So, I think success gives you courage, and failure gives you clarity.

4. Reports say that after BKU, you’re now the second-highest-paid actor in Malayalam cinema, right behind Mohanlal. Is it true?

Nivin: I’ve always believed that great relationships lead to great work, and great work creates great opportunities. So, rather than thinking about where I stand on a particular list, I focus on building strong relationships and maintaining the trust I’ve earned over the years.

Numbers keep changing, and I’d rather not get into them. What I can say is that after Bethlehem Kudumba Unit , the conversations with producers and directors have changed: the scale, the ambition, and the confidence they show in me. That’s what I’m grateful for.

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