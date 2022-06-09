Pinkvilla Style Icons: Ace designer Vikram Phadnis to present his brand new boho chic line at the starry night

Pinkvilla Style Icons is one of the most awaited events of the year, and is the maiden award presented by Pinkvilla on the occasion of its fifteenth anniversary. Joining us in this endeavour is world-renowned celebrity designer Vikram Phadnis, who will be showcasing his distinctive collection at the starry night. The ace designer is also a member of our esteemed jury alongside, Karisma Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Ali Abbas Zafar, and Eka Lakhani.

“Whenever you do a show there is a theme attached to it. However, Pinkvilla Style Icons is not a fashion week where you unveil a collection of the season. It’s actually about celebrating fashion in its most purest sense. It’s not gowns or heavy Indian attires that we are showcasing here but it’s more of a boho chic show. It will be a very colourful, supremely fashioned, highly-styled, and a really fun show. Whether it’s the hair, make-up, or clothes, all of it is just glamorous,” informs Vikram.

The show will present 40 stunning outfits for women. As the big day inches closer, the fashion guru informs that the excitement in his office has increased tremendously. “It’s high energy in the office as this one is a brand new collection, and is in a space that we haven’t shown in the past. We have never experimented like this. We essentially do Indian clothes but we are going all out with a boho and a western line for this one. We are all really looking forward to putting it out there for everyone to see,” Vikram concludes.

