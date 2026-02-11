Pralay Exclusive: Ranveer Singh gears up for the most expensive and ambitious film of his career - Budget Revealed

After the historic success of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh is ready for his next, which is being touted as the most ambitious film of his career. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the actor is excited for Pralay, a high-concept zombie drama set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, to be directed by Jai Mehta.

Pralay is expected to have large-scale action with strong human emotions, revolving around a family in distress. Being made on Rs 300 crore budget, approx, the film marks the most expensive standalone project of Ranveer’s career. While Dhurandhar was mounted on a larger scale, its two-part format split the production costs, making Pralay his biggest single-film investment to date.

A source close to the development reveals, “Ranveer has entered into a backend profit-sharing deal and is involved in every stage, from script development to VFX planning. This is also the maiden venture under his production banner, Maa Kasam Films, making it even more special for him.”

We also heard that Pralay will rely heavily on VFX and content equally. In an industry where actors often chase established filmmakers after delivering a blockbuster, Ranveer Singh has chosen to place his faith in the script, backing Hansal Mehta’s son and debutant director Jai Mehta’s vision. Pralay is likely to redefine the zombie genre in Indian cinema.

Pralay is set to go on floors from May or June 2026. While there’s no official announcement regarding the same, Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen as the female lead in her Bollywood debut. The zombie thriller focuses on a married couple fighting for survival in a dystopian Mumbai.

