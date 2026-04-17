Raja Shivaji Exclusive: Riteish Deshmukh starrer's trailer to drop on April 20 with full cast in attendance

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the much-anticipated trailer of Raja Shivaji, a grand historical epic based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is set to release on April 20. Mounted on a massive scale, the makers are planning a spectacular launch event in Mumbai on Monday, with the entire cast and crew expected to be present.

According to a source, “It’s going to be a grand affair, befitting the scale of the film. The entire team will come together to unveil the trailer.”

Raja Shivaji boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Boman Irani, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amol Gupte, Genelia Deshmukh, and Riteish Deshmukh himself, who also directs the film. Salman Khan will be seen in a cameo role.

Presented by Jio Studios, the film is produced under the banner of Mumbai Film Company by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh. Right after the grand success of Dhurandhar The Revenge, producer Jyoti Deshpande is also expected to attend the grand trailer launch event. With its ambitious storytelling and powerful ensemble, Raja Shivaji aims to bring to life the legacy of one of India’s greatest warriors with grandeur and authenticity.

The film is slated to hit cinemas worldwide on May 1, 2026, in Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu, that celebrates history with scale, soul, and emotion.

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