Saiyaara Team Reunites Exclusive: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Mohit Suri and Akshaye Widhani return for another intense love story

The team behind Saiyaara is coming back together! After the huge success of the film, director Mohit Suri, producer Akshaye Widhani from Yash Raj Films, and young stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are reuniting for a new romantic movie. This upcoming film, which is yet to be titled, promises an emotional love story along with beautiful music. The Ahaan-Aneet starrer YRF film is set to go on floors by the end of this year and is eyeing a 2027 theatrical release worldwide.

Saiyaara was loved by audiences across the country and became one of the biggest romantic films of 2025, with a box office collection of around Rs 338 crore in India and about Rs 580 crore worldwide. Ahaan and Aneet became very popular as a pair, often called “Ahneet” by fans. Their chemistry and natural performances were widely appreciated, and fans are excited to see them together again on the big screen.

Mohit Suri says, “It’s always been love stories for me. Overwhelming—when emotions are so unbound, self-consuming and become impossible to ignore. Love is supposed to be felt intensely, and that’s why I naturally gravitate towards this as a storyteller. The film explores this unabashedly. So coming back with the same team from Saiyaara feels incredibly special, maybe it was always written in the stars. Reuniting, coming back home but with a renewed creative hunger. This time I feel like a newcomer, excited, anxious about this story, and I hope my music will again touch people like I have always strived for through my films.”

Akshaye Widhani says, “Mohit and our collaboration is built on a shared creative pulse and an ambition to tell stories that touch the hearts of people. With Mohit, it’s never just about making a film—it’s about chasing a feeling, a piece of music, a moment that lingers long after the screen fades to black. Saiyaara was one such moment that we will cherish forever. As we come together again, we’re searching for something even more honest, more vulnerable and more enduring with our second collaboration. We are thrilled to have Ahaan and Aneet in our film as the most-loved Gen Z pair reunite for a Mohit Suri romance.”

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