Sourav Ganguly Biopic Exclusive: Rajkummar Rao to shoot at Lord’s Cricket Ground; Film goes on floors in March

One of the most anticipated sports dramas, filmmakers Vikramaditya Motwane and Luv Ranjan, with Ankur Garg, are gearing up to take the Sourav Ganguly biopic on floors this March. The film, which stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role will be shot at two of cricket’s most iconic venues — Lord's Cricket Ground and Eden Gardens.

Sources close to the development reveal, "Makers have identified Lord’s and Eden Gardens as key locations to authentically recreate defining chapters from Ganguly’s cricket career. Lord’s, often referred to as the Mecca of Cricket, holds historic significance in Ganguly’s journey and hence makers have decided to shoot at the real locations."

"Motwane and Luv Films are keen on mounting the biopic on a grand scale. Shooting at the real locations was always part of the vision. Permissions are being worked out, and the team plans to begin filming in March at various locations like Kolkata, Mumbai and London," shares a source.

Rajkummar Rao, known for his transformative performances, has already begun prep for the role and is expected to undergo intensive cricket training to embody the former Indian skipper. The film aims to chronicle Ganguly’s on-field heroics and lasting impact on Indian cricket.

With two legendary cricketing venues locked as primary shoot locations and a strong creative team at the helm, the Sourav Ganguly biopic is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious sports films in recent times. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further casting details.

ALSO READ: Pralay Exclusive: Ranveer Singh gears up for the most expensive and ambitious film of his career - Budget Revealed