Spider-Man Brand New Day Exclusive: 'Sadie Sink’s Role Brings Strength And...' Reveals Director Destin Daniel Cretton

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland in the iconic role, is all set to hit the big screens in India on July 30, 2026. Now, director Destin Daniel Cretton has opened up about casting Sadie Sink in the film and shared details about her character.

Destin Daniel Cretton about Sadie Sink in Spider-Man

Destin Daniel Cretton spoke about reuniting with Sadie Sink and what audiences can expect from her character. The director said, “I remember when we were wrapping Glass Castle, and Sadie told me she had just been cast in a series called Stranger Things. I told her that that sounded cool, having no idea she would blow up and grow into this spectacular performer.”

The filmmaker continued, “Sadie’s role in Brand New Day brings a beautiful combination of strength and vulnerability. She plays certain scenes with a ferocity that’s electrifying.”

For those unaware, before her breakthrough with Stranger Things, Sadie Sink worked with Destin Daniel Cretton in The Glass Castle. The biographical drama was based on Jeannette Walls' memoir of the same name, in which Sink portrayed the younger version of Lori Walls, whose adult counterpart was played by Sarah Snook.

More about Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It is part of Phase Six and serves as the fourth MCU Spider-Man film, continuing the story after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Apart from Tom Holland and Sadie Sink, the film also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo in key roles.

Marvel also recently unveiled the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday. Directed by the Russo Brothers, the film is set to be the 39th installment in the MCU and features Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, with Chris Evans returning as Steve Rogers.

The ensemble cast also includes Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, and several others in key roles. The film is slated to release in theatres on December 18, 2026.

During the recent San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Entertainment also confirmed several upcoming projects in the franchise. Among the announcements was a Ghost Rider film starring Ryan Gosling in the titular role, following Nicolas Cage's portrayal of the character back in the day.

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