Splitsvilla 16 EXCLUSIVE: Yogesh was unhappy with choosing Ruru Thakur over Akanksha, reveals Suzzane, ‘Uska spark dim hogaya tha’

With every passing week, Splitsvilla 16 is getting dramatic. While the audience is yet to know about the winner, the dating reality show has finally ended, and the contestants have been spilling several secrets about the other participants. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Suzanne revealed that Yogesh Rawat wasn’t happy after he chose Ruru Thakur over his connection, Akanksha Choudhary. Read on!

Suzanne on Yogesh Rawat, Ruru Thakur, and Akanksha Choudhary’s love triangle

Looking at the way Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Choudhary were into each other in Splitsvilla 16, seemed like something romantic was brewing between them. But after the wild card entry of Rawat’s ex-girlfriend Ruru Thakur, their relationship fell apart, and Yogesh ended up ditching Akanksha over Ruru.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Suzanne revealed that even those he chooses his ex-girlfriend over his connection, the former Roadies Double Cross contestant looked unhappy. “Yogesh wasn’t happy,” Suzanne underlined.

She added, “Jab sacha pyaar aajata hai life mein, tum boht khush ho jaoge. Waisa nhi tha. Yogesh ka jo spark and aura tha vo boht dim hogaya tha Ruru k aaney k baad, maybe because usko guilt tha Akanksha k liye, and he wasn’t openly able to love Ruru. (When your true love returns, you tend to be very happy. But that wasn’t the case with Yogesh. His spark and aura were getting dimmed after Ruru came, maybe because he was feeling guilty for Akanksha, and hence, he wasn’t able to fully love Thakur.)”

Watch the entire interview below:

When Suzanne used to ask Yogesh in the show if he was genuinely happy, he would start justifying things to her. But to Suzanne, it was pretty evident he wasn’t happy. She would often tell Akanksha that he must have taken the decision of siding with Ruru to protect his image, thinking about what his ex-girlfriend’s family would think of him if he didn’t choose her and go with the connection he made on the show.

The situation wasn’t clear to their friend Suzanne, who wanted to help Yogesh if he didn’t want to be in a relationship with Ruru Thakur. Further in the interview, Suzanne revealed that whenever she would have a conversation with Yogesh around this topic, his possessive girlfriend would barge in, asking what they were discussing about the Miss Universe India 2025 finalist. “She used to not let him talk to me much. He would talk to me only when Ruru is there,” revealed Suzzane.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Karan Kundrra says he played Splitsvilla inside Bigg Boss 15 house, admits GF Tejasswi Prakash turned him into 'good guy'