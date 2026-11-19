O.M: Operation Mole (originally titled OM Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood) is slated for a theatrical release on November 20, 2026. Starring Dhanush and Mammootty in the lead roles, the film features Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela as co-leads, with Naseeruddin Shah playing a pivotal role.

In conversation with Pinkvilla, actress Sreeleela opens up about her experience of working with her co-stars in O.M for the first time.

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Sreeleela on working with Dhanush, Mammootty, and Sai Pallavi for O.M

When asked how was your experience working with Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi? Sreeleela revealed, “They’re all absolutely fabulous. I think both Sai Pallavi and I got to play characters that felt very different from what we’d done before. She’s absolutely killed it as a cop. I was really happy to see her in that role.”

She further added, “ Dhanush sir is an acting school in himself. Whenever I needed help, I felt very comfortable going up to him and asking. And Mammootty sir is so subtle in what he does. You feel the full weight of a moment even when all he’s done is look at someone. I could watch him do that all day.”

O.M: Operation Mole is an upcoming action thriller set against the backdrop of the red sandalwood trade in the Seshachalam forests and the temple towns of South India.

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The story follows an officer who disguises himself as a woodcutter to enter a powerful group controlled by an influential figure known as 'Red Hills' Karthikeya, aka Siya. Meanwhile, officer Nithya Reddy leads Operation Mole to dismantle the network. As their paths cross, a dangerous conflict involving power and greed is explored.

Sreeleela’s work front

Sreeleela will next appear in a pivotal role in the Rajinikanth-starrer Dharman. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the film is reportedly set to feature the superstar as a doctor, with Ram Pothineni likely to play the main antagonist.

Moreover, actors Simran Bagga, Yogi Babu, and Raashii Khanna are confirmed to play pivotal roles. Additionally, Nayanthara will also be part of the film.

Looking ahead, the Parasakthi actress will also play a co-lead in Ajith Kumar’s upcoming movie, Dare Devil. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film will also feature Shiva Rajkumar, Unni Mukundan, Prabhu, and others in key roles.

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