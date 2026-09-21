The Royals Season 2 Exclusive: Ishaan Khatter, Sini Shetty and Lust Stories 3 actor Gurfateh Pirzada to have a love triangle story

The Royals, starring Ishaan Khatter in the lead role, is all set to return to the OTT space with its second season soon. Now, we at Pinkvilla have learned that the popular web series will begin shooting in Udaipur this week.

According to our sources, the second season of the show will feature Miss India 2022 fame Sini Shetty as the co-lead. A source says, “Shooting for Season 2 of the popular Netflix series The Royals begins in Udaipur this week, with Miss India Sini Shetty stepping in as the leading lady opposite Ishaan Khatter .”

The source added, “Sini, who recently finished shooting for a Dharma Productions film in Kashmir earlier this year, replaces Bhumi Pednekar as the leading lady of The Royals. The former Miss India, who was a finalist in the Miss World contest, reportedly beat out other actresses, including Radhika Madan, Alaya F, Nitanshi Goel, and others, to land the lead role in the series.”

Sini, who is also a trained dancer, has reportedly turned down film offers from Sajid Nadiadwala, Balaji Telefilms, and Excel Productions before deciding to work with Dharma Productions and, later, The Royals. With the actress being paired opposite Ishaan, the show will also feature Lust Stories 3 actor Gurfateh Pirzada in the love triangle that forms the core of the second season of The Royals.

More about The Royals

Season 1 of The Royals follows Prince Aviraaj Singh, whose privileged life is upended when his father’s death leaves the royal family in massive debt. To save his ancestral palace, he reluctantly partners with Sophia Kanmani Shekhar, an independent tech and hospitality entrepreneur.

Sophia launches Royal BnB, a venture that transforms the estate into a luxury destination for commoners. As old-world privilege clashes with modern ambition, the mismatched duo navigates intense conflicts, buried family secrets, and a complicated romance.

The first season featured Bhumi Pednekar as the co-lead alongside Ishaan, with Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Nora Fatehi, and more in key roles.

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