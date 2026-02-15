Wheel of Fortune Exclusive: Akshay Kumar’s contract extended by 25 episodes, makes it big on small screen for 3rd time

The reality game show, Wheel of Fortune is proving to be a major win for Akshay Kumar. Initially, the show was planned for a limited run of around 40 episodes. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the actor’s association with the show has been extended by 25 additional episodes. The strong response from audiences has encouraged the makers to expand the season further. The extension signals growing popularity for the game show format and marks another significant milestone for the actor on the small screen.



Akshay Kumar's Wheel of Fortune contract extended



With this development, Wheel of Fortune becomes Akshay Kumar’s third successful outing in the television space. While he has long dominated the big screen, his selective appearances on TV have consistently drawn attention and ratings. The actor's ability to connect with family audiences through engaging hosting skills and an energetic screen presence has helped the show gain steady traction across demographics. With the extension of his contract, viewers will get to see him for 65 episodes on TV as well as on Sony's OTT platform Sony Liv.

The success also represents an important achievement for Sony Entertainment Television. After the enduring popularity of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Wheel of Fortune now stands as the channel’s second major game show success story.



The actor's previous TV stint



Akshay’s earlier television ventures laid the groundwork for this achievement. He previously impressed viewers as the main host on MasterChef India Season 1 and also as a judge alongside Kunal Kapur and Ajay Chopra. The Khiladi Kumar brought his action-hero persona to the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in seasons 1, 2, and 4. He is known as the show's "OG" original host, who popularized the show in India. With Wheel of Fortune now joining that list, the actor has once again demonstrated that his appeal extends well beyond cinema halls, successfully carving out a strong presence on television.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji team up for Oh My God 3; Film goes on floors in mid-2026