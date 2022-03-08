Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Barkha Dutt accepts that it bothered her to start from scratch but she did it because..

March 08 is celebrated as International Women’s Day and like every year, Pinkvilla has come up with a new season of Woman Up. In the third season of our annual segment, we spoke with several remarkable women. In the recent episode, we had a candid chat with journalist Barkha Dutt who opened up on various topics including her book, Kargil war reporting, etc. During her interview with Pinkvilla, she also opened up on leaving a well-settled job and starting from scratch.

On being asked if it bothered her to start from scratch, Barkha Dutt said, “I did start from scratch and it was difficult and it made me angry and irritated that after proving so much why I have to start again…But if I had not built MoJo from scratch, if I hadn’t feel the compelling need to go out and tell my story to everybody else, then maybe I would not have done this. I really count what I did during COVID, is the best pieces of journalism I did in my life…So in that adversity, having no organisational backup till I start building my own organisation, maybe some good work emerged for me.”

Watch Barkha Dutt’s full interview here:

Barkha Dutt also talked about her fierce and extraordinary reporting during Kargil War and also told that she was quite conscious as she was a “woman” in the frontline. On being asked her preferred actress for her biography, she took Alia Bhatt’s name and praised her for her acting prowess.

