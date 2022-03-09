Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Malaika Arora ACCEPTS there is a lot of disparity between men & women in film industry

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 08. Every year, Pinkvilla comes with a new season of Woman Up during this time. International Women’s Day might be over but as they say, women do not need a day to be celebrated. For those unaware, around this time, Pinkvilla comes with a new season of Woman Up. And keeping up the tradition, the third season of our annual segment, we spoke with several talented women. Today, we had a wonderful chat with actress Malaika Arora. She opened up on various topics including her girl gang, dealing with trolls, pap culture, etc. while chatting with us. Malaika also talked about the disparity between men and women in the industry.

She said, “There is still a lot of disparity. Of course, a lot has changed which is visible. Back then, women were always given second billing, pay parity…We lived in hero dominating industry but also, I have to give due credit to the fact that all the work I have done in the film industry, which has given me so much love and respect. I have worked with lots of amazing women and they have really made sure that we stand out and are given that platform. I’ve also had the privilege to work with male counterpart who really given me a push…”

Malaika further added, “We have taken some baby steps in the right direction but some disparity is still there.”

During her interview with Pinkvilla, Malaika had also opened up on being trolled for wearing a sheer embellished dress. She said, “All I could hear was it looked fabulous. I feel people are very hypocritical, they're hypocrites, if you ask me. The same thing you would see on a Rihanna, you would see on a JLo (Jennifer Lawrence) or a Beyonce and you'd be like, ‘Wow!’ and I love them! I think they're women who inspire me every single day of mine. The same thing you do over here, immediately they’re like ‘what is she doing? She's a mother, she's this, she's that!’ Why be hypocrites?”

