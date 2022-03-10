Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Malaika Arora spills the beans on making comeback as a producer: Looking forward to it

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora needs no introduction as she is a synonym to fitness and fashion and is a fierce and strong woman definitely. The popular actress Malaika, who rose to fame with the iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya, recently spoke to Pinkvilla in the latest episode of Woman Up S3. Many of you must not be aware of but back in the 2000s, Malaika had turned producer too. She made her debut as a film producer in the year 2008, with her former husband Arbaaz Khan for Salman Khan starrer Dabangg. While speaking to us, she spilled some beans on making a comeback as a producer.

On being asked if she has any plans to produce something any time soon, Malaika said, “Yes, I have lots of plans. Like you said, I was the producer back then but it was only for ‘naam ke vaaste’ because I did not know anything as it was all new for me. But, now there are things that I want to do and I am very involved in all of it where I want to produce content that I relate to and the kind of content people will also enjoy. So, yes, I am certainly looking forward to producing some good content.”

Watch Malaika Arora’s full interview here:

During her interview with Pinkvilla, Malaika also opened up on the pap culture, her girl gang including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora, and on being trolled for wearing a sheer embellished dress. On trolling, she said, All I could hear was it looked fabulous. I feel people are very hypocritical, they're hypocrites, if you ask me. The same thing you would see on a Rihanna, you would see on a JLo (Jennifer Lawrence) or a Beyonce and you'd be like, ‘Wow!’ and I love them! I think they're women who inspire me every single day of mine. The same thing you do over here, immediately they’re like ‘what is she doing? She's a mother, she's this, she's that!’ Why be hypocrites?”

