Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Malaika Arora supports pap culture but adds ‘they should draw a line’

At Pinkvilla, every day is women’s day as we celebrate womanhood all year along. Every year we come with a new season of Woman Up during the time of International Women’s Day and the designated day might have passed but the celebration is still on. And, in the third season of our annual segment, we spoke with several talented women. Today, we had a candid chat with stunning Malaika Arora. She opened up on various topics including her girl gang, dealing with trolls, pap culture, etc. while chatting with us.

On being asked if she feels pressure with her gym looks due to pap culture, Malaika said, “No, I don’t look at that like that. I feel they are doing their job. I am not here to please anybody…But, yes I feel some of it is really over the top…People have gone crazy but again, I am nobody to sit here and pass judgement. I think somewhere you should draw a line. But, at the end of the day, they are doing their job. It is their livelihood.”

During the interview, Malaika talked about the days when she does not feel good. She said, “I feel bloated and I feel low sometimes…I am the kind of person that needs to be doing things all the time as I cannot sit still. I am a very active person…”

Watch Malaika Arora’s full interview here:

While talking to us, she also accepted that there are still lots of disparity between men and women in the film industry. Malaika said, “We have taken some baby steps in the right direction but some disparity is still there.”

ALSO READ: Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Malaika Arora ACCEPTS there is a lot of disparity between men & women in film industry