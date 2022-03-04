Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Mandira Bedi REVEALS the kind of roles she was offered due to her short hair

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 08. While women don’t need a reason to be celebrated, it surely feels amazing to have a day all about you. Every year, Pinkvilla comes with a new season of Woman Up during this time. In the third season of our annual segment, we spoke with several talented women in the industry. Today, we had a candid chat with the actress Mandira Bedi. While speaking to us, she revealed the kind of roles she was offered because of her short hair. The Shanti actress also opened up on why she decided to chop her hair off.

Mandira said, “When I decided to cut my hair, the person who was cutting it asked me, “Are you sure?” and, I had decided because I was so fed up with my long hair because of straightening, curling and all. So, when she asked if I am sure, I said yes and it will grow back anyway. She still gave me shoulder-length hair and she asked me to come back tomorrow if I want to cut them more and I came back home. Then, I reached the salon before it even opened and asked the lady to cut my hair shorter…I have had short hair for the last 12 years now and it’s been a long time.”

She further added, “The short hair also defines me and the kind of roles, I got ever since I have cut my hair, that’s against stereotyping that happened. I have been offered at least 10 cop roles, at least 5-6 negative woman character roles… Just think about it, either a cop or a negative character…Now, people cast me to play a strong modern woman so short hair means a lot of things. I like short hair and I’ll keep it as long as I want and if something comes up to me that is required to grow them, I’ll think about that.”

Watch Mandira Bedi's full interview here:

