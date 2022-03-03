Woman Up S3 Exclusive: 'Many frogs before you find your prince', Neha Dhupia on how Angad changed her

8th March is celebrated worldwide as International Women’s Day. While women don’t need a reason to be celebrated, it sure feels amazing to have a day all about you. Every year, Pinkvilla comes with a new season of Woman Up during this time. In the third season of our annual segment, we spoke with a number of remarkable women in the industry. In the second episode, we had a wonderful chat with the Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia who was recently seen in ‘A Thursday’. She got candid about her relationship with Angad and revealed how he has changed her.

When we asked her how Angad has changed her, Neha beautifully quoted an old saying, “Many frogs before you find your prince.” Playing with words, she added that with the amount of ‘ribbit’ she has faced, she was glad to have found him. “True friendship is what keeps us together,” she explained further. She then went on to talk about how both of them understood each other perfectly. Moreover, she also revealed the silly things that both of them fought over.

Watch Neha's video here:

While emphasising that there was very little the duo actually fought over, she revealed that they might start a quarrel when both are late for work and want to have a shower or use the loo at the same time. “Sometimes we travel and one of us forgets the phone charger and then we’re like okay, this one’s mine, no, this one’s mine, as both our charges look the same. We fight over silly things but nothing life-changing,” shared Neha.

