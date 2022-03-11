Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Masaba Gupta says ‘people take you seriously’ once you’re on camera

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 08 every year and Pinkvilla comes with a new season of Woman Up during this time. And keeping up the tradition, the third season of our annual segment, we spoke with several talented women. Today, we had a wonderful chat with designer Masaba Gupta. She opened up on various topics including her acting career, her mother Neena Gupta, her show Masaba Masaba, etc. while chatting with us.

On being asked if people started treating her differently after her show Masaba Masaba, she said, “I did not notice this but others around me did, actually. I don’t notice these things as I live in my own little box. I also have developed a very thick skin over the years and I don’t let too much appreciation or too much negativity get on me.”

Masaba further added, “But, yeah, I mean lots of brands which did not want to work with me, suddenly took notice...fashion people who did not take me as a serious brand, started noticing me...But, I also think what happens in the world we live in is the minute you are in front of a camera, doesn’t matter you have done a good job or a bad job but... people just think you have arrived... Suddenly, people think you are a serious person... The show is the result of my brand on which I have worked for 12 years.”

Watch Masaba Gupta’s full video here:

