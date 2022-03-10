Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Masaba Gupta says she only got roles of 'girl with acne or with troubled childhood'

At Pinkvilla, every day is women’s day as we celebrate womanhood all year along. Every year, we come with a new season of Woman Up during the time of International Women’s Day. And, in the third season of our annual segment, we spoke with several talented women. Today, we had a candid chat with the ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta. She opened up on various topics including her acting career, her mother Neena Gupta, her show Masaba Masaba, etc. while chatting with us.

She opened up on being the ‘typecast’ in the film industry because of her looks. On being asked what kind of roles coming her way when she wanted to act, Masaba said, “No roles were coming my way and even today, whatever is coming is very like ‘somebody who had trouble childhood, or acne, or who’s like an urban girl’...I don’t think I ever get a role that is the focus of a man’s life...I don’t think I have been offered roles where I can be romanced.”

Masaba further said, "I would like to add that one role that I am doing now...is the one I like the most. It is about a young girl who really they thought I could play...Today, I have Masaba Masaba, my own show, then, why would I play some sidekick. It irritates me as I don’t want to be a sidekick. Even, if I am playing a sidekick, it should contribute so much to the script or the character in which I can prove my skills as an actor, even if it is a-minute role."

Watch Masaba Gupta’s full interview here:

