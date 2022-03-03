Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: 'Nothing to feel bad about it', stresses Neelam Kothari while talking about wrinkles

International Women’s Day is approaching and like every year, Pinkvilla has come up with a new season of Woman Up. In the third season of our annual segment, we spoke with several remarkable women in the industry. In the third episode, we had a wonderful chat with the very talented actress Neelam Kothari. She was last seen in the Netflix series ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’. During her interview with Pinkvilla, she opened up on wrinkles and white hair and stressed that there is nothing to feel about it as they are part of ageing.

On being asked if white hair or a wrinkle, lower the confidence of a woman, Neelam said, “Why should it make you feel bad or insecure or down? I mean not at all…In fact, is it annoying? Ya! Because you know…you are constantly looking at your white hair or you are constantly looking at you know a line on your face, or a dot on your face...of course! I mean that’s annoying. But, does it demoralize you…no! I think you know…it’s a part of ageing and I think every woman you know goes through this and there is nothing to feel bad about.”

By the end of the segment, Neelam also gave inspiring advice to her fans. She said, “If you are passionate about something, do it! Give it your 100% and do it. You know, I just think that for a woman to be independent is so so important and following their passion and their dreams is also important. Everything is not just about marriage, having children, and…you know it’s not always about that. I think it’s important for a woman to do something for themselves.”

