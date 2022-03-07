Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Rakul Preet Singh says ‘she gathered herself’ after she felt low during COVID times

International Women’s Day is approaching and like every year, Pinkvilla has come up with a new season of Woman Up. In the third season of our annual segment, we spoke with several outstanding women in the industry. In the third episode, we had a candid chat with the very talented actress Rakul Preet Singh. During her interview with Pinkvilla, she opened up on having low days during the COVID-19 third wave and how she overcame it.

On being asked if she ever feel low, Rakul Preet Singh said, “Of course, it happens. There are days when you suddenly break. Like I have told earlier in my interviews, I have been replaced out of films like which is okay as everybody gets replaced and everybody fails but I feel, winners are those who get up and tell themselves that it’s okay to fail and let’s restart again... For three-four, I felt really bad and dejected because I had six releases lined up and again, the COVID third wave hit and for the last two years, I was just shooting and waiting for my films to come out...So, I was like there’s so much work and it’s just time passing by...Then, I gathered myself and said that it’s fine, people have lost lives, you still have great...It’s just a matter of another six months.”

She further said, “Your family and friends, if they don’t put on a pedestal and don’t think of you as an “actor” and they don’t make you feel pressured, then you don’t feel the pressure. Then, I am a normal girl who is having a low day and then, I hang out with friends and I feel better.”

Watch Rakul Preet Singh's full video here:

