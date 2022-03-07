Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Rakul Preet Singh shares parents' reaction to her playing condom tester in Chhatriwali

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 08. Every year, Pinkvilla comes with a new season of Woman Up during this time. In the third season of our annual segment, we spoke with several talented women in the industry. Today, we had a wonderful chat with none other than actress Rakul Preet Singh. While speaking to us, she opened up on playing a condom tester in her upcoming film Chhatriwali and how she got the confidence to essay the character in the movie.

On playing a condom tester in Chhatriwali, she said, “It’s not preachy but it’s a reality of the society. So, we all know what we are trying to show in the film but we just put it up in two or two and half hours, in a very light-hearted way. It’s a story of a small-town girl who ends up becoming a Condom Tester Quality Control Head just by chance because she needs money and then, realises the importance of it and so on. It’s a fun film and we finished shooting last year in November or December at a stretch in Lucknow and it was great fun.

On being asked how a film on condom tester is a family film, Rakul Preet said, “Each one of us is born the way we are going to show in Doctor G. A gynaecologist is a very important doctor but we looked down at gynaecologist department… The point is why we have made it a taboo. We are saying don’t be shameless about it but be aware of it. If you don’t educate the younger generation about health, do’s and don’ts, how are we ever going to be an equal society. Equality doesn’t step in from just studying. Wisdom and education are not two different things and how do you impart that? By talking about important things. Why protection is important? We are not showing anything sleazy. There is no one kiss in the film. Like I said, it’s a journey of a small-town girl and its humour. She stumbles upon this job...”

Rakul Preet then added, “Of course, there is a risk when you do something like this but it’s fine. Does my heart say I want to do it? Yes, I want to do it. I just told my parents the one-liner and they said okay. For me, the green signal is as I run every script by my parents…and if they are okay with it then, I am okay with it. My confidence comes from there…because they are the audience.”

Watch Rakul Preet Singh’s full interview here:

