Wuthering Heights EXCLUSIVE: Jacob Elordi Calls Emerald Fennell’s Film ‘Spirit of Emily Brontë’, Reveals Why He Chose It

Wuthering Heights is arguably the most exciting release of the month. Commemorating the time of Valentine’s Day this year, it is all set to drop on February 13 globally. The Emerald Fennell directorial is based on Emily Brontë's 1847 novel of the same name, and stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, respectively. Revealing his thoughts on joining the project, the 28-year-old revealed how he finds this loose and modernised interpretation an exciting one.

Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, the actor shared how essaying the role of Heathcliff was a long time coming, what with him being familiar with the book, much like everyone else. "Wuthering Heights has been around for so long that I think we all have a sense of what the story is that we’ve seen or heard about many times, but most of us really don’t know it, don’t know the text as well as we think. Hopefully, this film will reignite ideas that others already have about Wuthering Heights, as it did for me," he says.

Jacob Elordi on choosing the role of Heathcliff as his next

Heathcliff and Cathy’s love story is one that has long been dissected and written about. So while portraying the former, Jacob Elordi seems to have come with the mindset of being ready to accept it all and deliver the very direction that was being painted refreshingly, while keeping the essence of the original alive. He shares his thoughts on getting into the project and choosing the script, "I knew that with Emerald Fennell, this wouldn’t be the traditional character that we know in our consciousness, but that it would be Heathcliff interpreted through her lens, with her unique point of view. She knows the character and this story so thoroughly, and I was really interested in that interpretation. I believe in her as an artist and especially as a director, and I want to be in her cinematic world, however I can."

This interpretation by Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve, Saltburn), who has scripted and directed the film, comes amid a lot of questions about turning it into an almost-erotica. However, the actor himself is quite well-versed with it, expecting so while stepping into the project. He is ready to provide full support to the filmmaker and adds, "What Emerald captured in her script and ultimately in the film is the spirit of Emily Brontë, the spirit of Wuthering Heights, what is happening in the subtext of the book. She’s interpreting it through her own lens, through a modern lens, and that was exciting to me."

Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film will premiere across India on February 13, 2026.

