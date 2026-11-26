Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, is all set to hit the big screens on November 27, 2026. Ahead of the Sooraj R. Barjatya directorial's release, the lead actors, along with the filmmaker, sat down for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, sharing their perspectives on modern relationships and marriage.

EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari give their take on modern relationships

During the candid conversation, Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about modern-day relationships and explained why he believes the film's theme would find greater acceptance today than it might have in earlier times. He said, “I think, definitely there are more takers today, and we are going towards the utopian feeling of parity between man and woman, when it comes to marriage.”

The actor further added, “Of course, there are homes, especially in the interiors; it is a patriarchal society. Maybe it’s the 10 or 20 percent of India, mostly in the metros, that gave the privilege to their female partners. We have come a long way, but we still have a long way to go. There are anomalies where men become the givers and they have taken the backseat, this triggers to come out with such stories like Yeh Prem Mol Liya. I think we are ready for this subject.”

In the same conversation, Sharvari was also asked about her perspective on relationships, particularly whether she would ever settle for anything less than what she deserves. Responding to the question, the actress said, “I think that respect towards my own parents is non-negotiable and one that must be for all girls. I feel that’s really the core and basic emotion of this film.”

Sharvari further explained, “Whatever the action might be, respect must be the intent. Like in this film, not everyone should shift. In the film, the situation is such that the girl is responsible for everyone in her family. However, even if people in real life choose to live nuclear or even move into the boy’s house, respect for her family must be intact.”

Watch the exclusive interaction here:

More about Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Yeh Prem Mol Liya follows the story of Purva, a young woman who refuses to leave her ancestral home and family after marriage. Prem, a small-town artist who falls in love with her, proposes an unconventional solution: instead of Purva moving away, he and his family decide to move into her house. The rest of the film revolves around the events that unfold following this decision.

Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Shaad Randhawa, and others in pivotal roles.

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